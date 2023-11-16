In the colorful paddock of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo in Vallelunga, the teams also try to stand out among the many participants in the World Finals weekend.

Walking around the trucks and tents, the focus is mainly on the numerous Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2s, but in Villorba Corse they have come up with something special to capture the gazes of the curious, including those of Motorsport.com.

As is well known, at the end of the races it is not possible to intervene on the cars until the technical checks have been completed by the sports commissioners, for which the sign with the writing Parc Fermée, or closed park regime, is usually applied.

Photo by: Francesco Corghi

#92 Villorba Corse, Lamborghini Huracan ST EVO2

In Villorba Corse the opportunity to be ironic was seized upon by the whole team and, like Pink Floyd for the cover of the ‘Animals’ album, the Venetian team also chose a… little pig to get noticed.

In place of the sign, the ‘Pork Fermée’ appeared on the roof of the #92 car shared by Jim Pla and Michael Blanchemain in the Super Trofeo Europa, where the French pair competed in the PRO/AM Class and obtained a Top5 in the category in the Race 1.

Clearly highlighting the moment in which it is strictly forbidden to put your hands on the vehicle, the little pink animal then remained there even when the first data download operations from the control unit were authorized by the race direction, as a sort of small and nice lucky charm for the purpose most important week of the year in the Lamborghini world.