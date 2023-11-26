When the first notes of the Zwolle national anthem sound through the theater hall, it doesn’t take long before the audience is singing along. Every episode of Steevast op Zondag started with that song, and that is no different after thirty years. Not much has changed when it comes to the show itself. At most, the main character is a few years older. “When I got out of bed this morning, there were some jitters,” Ten Veen admits. “The tension was not lacking, but perhaps should not be lacking to put on a great show.”