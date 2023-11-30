The site Sumonner’s Inn, known for being one of the most prominent pages in the coverage of League of Legends (LOL) esports in Germany, announced that, after almost 10 years of experience, the Twitch page and channel will be closed.

“This decision was not easy for us, as we value the deep connection and shared experiences we have with the community and everything we have built together. “We are very grateful for the support we have received over the years,” the statement said.

The site was founded in 2014 by Freeks4U, a marketing agency that focuses on gaming and esports. This was in charge of coverage for the German LOL league as well as for years had the exclusive broadcast rights of the League of Legends World Championship in the country. In turn, it was the birthplace of many popular esports streamers and hosts such as HandofBLood, Maxim, Tolkin, Sola y Just Johnny.

You can also read: League of Legends developers used community meme to respond to player criticism

According to the statement, its closure is “due to growing demands from the community, along with the competition created by the change in German broadcast rights, requiring significant adjustments to remain competitive. We took into account several sustainable routes that were consistent with our vision, the expectations of the community and the goals of our partners to continue with the project. Unfortunately, we had to accept that it is not possible now.”

All of this happened after Riot Games announced in 2023 that the streaming rights would be shared between Sumonner’s Inn and other popular streamers in the community. This caused the finals to also be commented on by NoWay4U and Tolkin, who was one of their former workers. Its broadcast was more successful, with more audiences and views.

NoWay4U and Tolkin in the broadcast of the finals

The aforementioned NoWay4U explained that it was too difficult for the company to compete with the most popular streamers, with some of them being old collaborators who decided to leave them and become independent, presumably in order to make more money. As a consequence, Sumonner’s Inn’s audience fell by 15% in 2023 and its viewing time had a decline of 54%.

Even so, they announced that they will look for new ways to support the growth of League of Legends and will work with Riot in order to collaborate in the development of the competitive scene in the country. For its part, Riot Games announced that it will no longer be responsible for broadcasting The League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) and they will announce the new hosts soon.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord