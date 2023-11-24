Super Mario may not be the most popular Nintendo franchise in Japan, but it has seen growth. As an example is its most recent game, although its launch was overshadowed by the new title of a popular franchise.

Since its premiere at the end of October, Super Mario Bros. Wonder had managed to remain in first place, even resisting the onslaught of several premieres, until Like a Dragon Gaiden. But he didn’t manage to keep his position in the 5th week, because Super Mario RPG was released, which knocked him down from the top… the problem is that both lost the crown to a powerful rival.

Momotaro Dentetsu returns to the top in Japan

We are talking about nothing more and nothing less than the new installment of Momotaro Dentetsua series without presence in the West, but that In Japan it is a phenomenon. In case you don’t remember, the latest iteration of the franchise, Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!debuted selling 345,697 unitsso we do not doubt that the new title replicates what was seen by its predecessor.

Some might think that this could be devastating news for Nintendo, but the truth is that it is not, since its remake managed to sell 301,334 units in its opening week (4 days), a figure not far from that of Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou from Mawatteru! (314,699 copies). Besides that it became the Super Mario RPG game that has had the best debut in the region.

Super Mario RPG had the best debut of the Mario RPG subseries in Japan

It must be taken into account, however, that this last game debuted 1 day before Super Mario, so had an advantage in sales and without which the result could have been very different.

Other premiere titles were Persona 5 Tactics y Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connectionsbut They did not reach high positions on the list.

As for consoles, The PlayStation 5 managed to stay in first place (as a single model, including the Slim version), but as a family of consoles Nintendo Switch sold more.

Below you can see the Famitsu sales lists for the week from November 13 to 19, 2023 (via Gematsu).

software sales

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! — 314,699

Super Mario RPG — 301,334

Super Mario Bros. Wonder — 50,545

Hogwarts Legacy — 47,717

Persona 5 Tactica (Nintendo Switch) — 26,794

Persona 5 Tactica (PlayStation 5) — 15,713

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PlayStation 4) — 11,535

WarioWare: Move It! — 10,487

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections — 9004

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PlayStation 5) — 8812

hardware sales

PlayStation 5 — 51,282

Nintendo Switch OLED — 47,620

PlayStation 5 Edición Digital — 11,630

Nintendo Switch Lite — 10,893

Nintendo Switch — 7042

Xbox Series X — 2937

PlayStation 4 — 646

Xbox Series S — 189

New Nintendo 2DS LL y Nintendo 2DS — 22

What do you think of the powerful sales of Super Mario RPG and the new Momotaro Dentetsu game? Tell us in the comments.

