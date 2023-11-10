Mob shares a new teaser for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 that hides a clue and a first look at the new enemy.

While we continue waiting for confirmation of the Poppy Playtime episode 3 date arriving this winter, MOB Entertainment seems willing to continue playing with its fans. The company has published a new and cryptic teaser for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 starring the Smiling Critters that not only gives new episode monster cluesbut it also hides a hidden message.

In addition to showing us the small and supposedly adorable toys in a love VHS deteriorationwe can see in the final logo a purple cat that closely resembles what we have from the enemigo principal de Poppy Playtime Chapter 3: Deep Sleep. Above the “r” of the logo you can see that purple cat that aims to be the one who tries to gas us in this new part of the story.

And not only that, at one point in the Poppy Playtime teaser you can read the text “9old3n path”which seems to mention “golden path”, a golden road of which nothing is known. Perhaps it is a path to follow on one of the new maps in the game, since it is very reminiscent of the idea of ​​following the path of yellow blocks from the Wizard of Oz.

Be that as it may, Mob continues to leave clues but does not clarify the situation. Winter is approaching and we still don’t know when Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 comes out, and this teaser doesn’t help much to know. Luckily, he is leaving us clues about the appearance of the new toy that will terrify us in the new chapter.

Fuente