One obstacle leads to another: the Rossoneri in crisis will have to turn around and strengthen themselves to avoid putting their Champions League qualification at serious risk

Milan, parking ban. The alarm goes off again, the Devil will have to throw himself into an obstacle race. As if the setbacks on the pitch weren’t enough, there are also environmental difficulties, with Florenzi’s involvement in the investigation into illegal betting. This time it is not the ex, that is Tonali, who is accused, but one of the squad. More and more difficult. On Saturday 25th Pioli and his team will host Fiorentina, three points behind. There is little to look down on: the Viola have shown that they are on the ball, they are no longer the good ones who don’t pick up points, they are especially good at gathering applause. The Italiano team has learned to win even the so-called “dirty” matches, sometimes beyond their actual merits. This is one of the worst opponents for the current AC Milan, inconsistent and reworked.