Every European country has its climate goals, and some are easier to achieve than others — cough, Belgium. For example, it is probably less difficult for smaller countries to reduce their emissions than for larger countries — right, Belgium? The Vatican is already showing how it should be done, because they promise that their entire fleet will be carbon neutral by 2030.

ID. Buzz popemobile, anyone?

In a first step towards that goal, the Vatican government has just registered its first electric Volkswagens — or should we say: “inaugurated” because Pope Francis was also present for the occasion. In this case it involved two ID.3s, but later several ID.4s and ID.5s followed. The city state therefore entered into a partnership with Volkswagen to ensure the supply of all EVs it needs. It is not yet entirely clear what the Pope himself will be driven around in, but we are already looking forward to pictures of a Volkswagen ID. Buzz in Popemobile finery.

The Vatican’s goal is to replace literally all its state vehicles with electric ones by 2030, although that is of course not as difficult as in, say, surrounding Italy. This concerns just under 40 electric Volkswagens, each of which must receive the blessing of the Holy Man in the coming years.