The leader of the world Catholic church, Pope Francis, called for a two-state solution to end the current war in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

VATICAN CITY – Leaders of the world Catholic Church, Pope Francis , said a two-state solution was necessary for Israel and Palestine to end the current war. He also called for special status for Jerusalem.

In an interview with Italian state broadcaster RAI’s TG1 news channel, Pope Francis also said he hoped a regional escalation could be avoided in the conflict that began when Hamas militants entered Israel, killing some 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, and taking some 230 people hostage. .

“(It is) two nations that must live together. With a wise solution, two states. The Oslo Accords, two clear states and Jerusalem with a special status,” said Pope Francis in an interview with Italian broadcaster RAI as reported by Reuters, Thursday ( 2/11/2023).

In 1993, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) leader Yasser Arafat shook hands over the Oslo Accords establishing limited Palestinian autonomy.

Then-US President Bill Clinton, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Arafat took part in the Camp David Summit in 2000, but failed to reach a final peace agreement.

Israel captured East Jerusalem from the Arabs in 1967 and in 1980 declared the entire city its “unified and eternal capital”. Palestinians view the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state.

Israel has consistently rejected the notion that the city, considered holy to Christians, Muslims and Jews, could have any special or international status.

“The war in the Holy Land terrifies me,” said Pope Francis. “How will these people end this story?” he asked.

Any further escalation, he said, would mean the end of many things and many lives.