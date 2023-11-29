In recent days, Pope Francis has sanctioned an important, very conservative American cardinal, Raymond Leo Burke, due to Burke’s criticism of the Vatican’s actions and its policies considered too progressive. The news was reported by Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, a conservative Catholic newspaper, according to which Burke would have been deprived of his salary and the availability of an apartment in Rome.

On November 27, Nuova Bussola Quotidiana wrote that during a meeting with the heads of the dicasteries of the Roman Curia, the administrative bodies of the Vatican similar to the ministries of a government, Pope Francis said that Cardinal Burke «is my enemy, therefore I take away his apartment and his salary.” In the following days the Vatican neither commented nor denied the news, and in the meantime other confirmations arrived: first Il Messaggero wrote about it, citing “two authoritative Vatican sources”, and then also the Reuters news agency, which cited a important Vatican official who wished to remain anonymous.

The latter said he was present at the meeting, which was held on 20 November. According to the Vatican official on that occasion, the pope accused Burke of being “working against the Church and against the papacy” and of trying to create a “split” within the Catholic Church. However, he also denied what was written by the New Daily Compass regarding the phrase that the Pope said defining Burke “an enemy”.

Burke is 75 years old and currently has no important roles within the Catholic Church: he is a member of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, the highest judicial body of canon law of the Vatican, of which in the past he had also been prefect, i.e. the head , and is patron emeritus of the Sovereign Order of Malta.

In the past he had often been very critical of Pope Francis and in 2016 he was among the signatories of a document in response to the 2016 apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia, a kind of “open letter” published following the Synod’s discussions on family in which the Pope had promoted a more open attitude towards divorced people who remarry and gays, although with many distinctions. Burke, together with three other cardinals, had highlighted dubia (doubts, in Latin) regarding passages of the text that in his opinion would have been in contradiction with the moral doctrine of the Catholic Church.

More recently, Burke had once again criticized the openness of Pope Francis on some issues that are particularly divisive among the most conservative Catholics before the start of the general assembly of the Synod of Bishops, the assembly that meets periodically to discuss issues related to Catholic Church and advising the Pope: the first session of the assembly took place in Rome from 4 to 29 October 2023, and was historic in its own way because for the first time lay people and women participated (a second session is in program in October 2024).

The day before the assembly Burke had participated in a conference organized by the newspaper La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, in which he had argued that the Synod hid «an agenda that was more political than ecclesial and divine» and «the desire to profoundly modify the hierarchical constitution of the Church”, which according to Burke would have the consequence “a weakening of the teaching on matters of morality, as well as discipline in the Church”. The Synod is held from time to time on various topics deemed important, the latest is on “synodality”, that is, on the common path that the Church must face (synod derives from the Greek and indicates the act of “walking together”).

In fact, this Synod has introduced important innovations not so much in the structure of the Church, but in the methods of discussion in the Synod itself, which are much more open, inclusive and informal than in the past.

