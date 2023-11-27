Pon will now also offer Audis in Vietnam.

The car market in Vietnam is booming (apparently). Just like in several Asian countries, sales have been on the rise for some time. This is also the case for premium car brands. While non-premium brands sometimes have a hard time, it is mainly the German car manufacturers who can sell their products well. At Pon Automotive they see their opportunity and start working in Vietnam.

Not just a Volkswagen importer

Of course we know Pon as the Dutch Volkswagen importer. But PON Holding is of course much bigger. Of course, the car brands Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Cupra, Porsche, Lamborghini, Rimac, Seat and Skoda are also supplied in the Netherlands by Pon.

They also have a number of dealerships in their portfolio. Oh, and they are also secretly very big when it comes to bicycles, think of Gazelle, GT Bicycles and Lease-a-Bike. Anyway, you can see what they do here.

Pon in Vietnam

But there is an extra activity. Pon is going to do business in Vietnam. Ferry Enders has confirmed this. This person with a Dutch name (he is also Dutch) is the new Managing Director of Audi Vietnam. Pon is a new shareholder of the Vietnamese branch and will run the store together with current operator Trung Tan Tran.

Of course we wish them every success. Audi sells a selection of their models in Vietnam. What strikes us is that they do not supply the S and RS models, except for the RS e-tron. Station wagons (Avant in Audi terms) are also not sold there.

