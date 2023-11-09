Suara.com – The Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) estimates that public savings of under IDR 100 million will experience an increase in the political year. This is in line with the large amount of money circulating during the general election (Pemilu).

LPS Research Group Director Herman Saheruddin explained that public savings with a nominal value of under IDR 100 million are dominated by MSMEs and middle class people.

So, in the political year, the large number of orders from legislative or presidential candidates means that savings funds from MSMEs and the middle class will automatically increase.

“Like orders for printing t-shirts which are usually quiet, now there are a lot of them. Then those who don’t print flags, print flags. There are now more hats printed,” he said at the Media Workshop in Bandung, written on Thursday (9/11/2023).

Apart from that, as the term of government begins to end, the government also usually provides assistance to the community. So, this automatically increases people’s savings.

“Not to mention that usually there is assistance (from the government). So usually it will help (increase the amount of savings),” he said.

Nevertheless, Herman said, people’s savings of under IDR 100 million will continue to be stable whether in a political year or not. This happens if the Indonesian economy is doing well.

“But, if it drops, the government can monitor it. For example, like before, during the political year, inflation moved and the government immediately moved to give BLT,” he added.

Based on LPS data, the total recorded savings of people under IDR 100 million was IDR 1,005 trillion until September 2023. This figure decreased by 1.4 percent on an annual basis, where the total number of accounts reached 528,483,073.