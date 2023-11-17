Suara.com – Argentinian player and captain Claudio Echeverri complained that the condition of the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) field was considered not good. According to him, field conditions are better at Si Jalak Harupat, Bandung.

Argentina, who are members of Group D, have played more matches at Si Jalak Harupat. They have only tried out JIS once considering that this is the final group match which must be held simultaneously.

Claudio Echeverri explained that the JIS grass was a little less good. When compared with the Harupat Starling, the condition is not better.

“The playing field is not very dense and not wet. That’s a bit bad. The field in Bandung is better,” said Claudio Echeverri when met by media crew including Suara.com at the JIS Mixzone after the match against Poland, Friday (17/11/2023) afternoon.

Echeverri continued that the condition of the JIS field, which he considered to be poor, was not too much of a problem. Fortunately, Argentina was still able to win the match with a landslide score of 4-0.

“But fortunately nothing happened, we tried to play and we could win,” concluded the 17-year-old player.

In the match against Poland, Argentina scored four goals. Those who listed their names on the scoreboard were Thiago Laplace, Agustin Ruberto, Ian Subiabre and Santiago Lopez.

The 4-0 victory over Poland saw Argentina qualify for the round of 16 as winners of Group D. Argentina qualified with Senegal in the runner-up position and Japan in the best third place.