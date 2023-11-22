Pirated IPTV services are one of the main targets of computer crime units related to copyright exploitation. The National Police have arrested a 62-year-old man responsible for operate a pirate IPTV service for at least a decade from Benidorm, Alicante.

The detainee would have exceeded 200,000 euros in earnings during these years. The curious thing about the matter is that he not only offered his pirate IPTV packages to individuals, but also to the bars where British tourists gather to watch Premier League or Champions League football.

Pirate IPTV in bars

Benidorm is one of the main tourist destinations in Spain. It is a popular destination especially among tourists from the United Kingdom. We already know how much football parents love the sport, so even on vacation they can’t miss watching the game. live football in local bars, often thanks to pirated IPTV packages. The National Police, specifically agents assigned to the Technological Crimes Group of the Alicante Provincial Judicial Police Brigade, began an investigation to identify the person who was behind these accounts.

Police investigators say they located several advertisements offering the subscriptions for sale. In one of the advertisements it was stated that the person offering them had been “supplying IPTV to bars and restaurants in Benidorm for ten years, with support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” Subscriptions were on sale from as little as £7 (€8) to as much as £50 (€57.50), presumably depending on the length of the subscription and the content on offer. At least one package provided access to 594 channelsincluding those belonging to the station behind the original complaint.

Pirate football for English tourists

Other findings led the researchers to conclude that the person offering the subscriptions was from the United Kingdom and that their target audience was probably made up of English people in Spain. The detainee is a 62-year-old man who is estimated to have obtained profits of more than 200,000 euros.

“During the investigation, police officers verified that the payments made were destined for a bank account in the United Kingdom and, in addition to sporting events, offered access to English, Scottish and Irish channels. For this reason, the audience to which the television offer was directed was of British or English-speaking origin. After various police efforts, the agents verified that the person who seemed to be behind the plot was a British citizen who was linked to several bank accounts and who had its own Internet server to offer services. The man lived in Benidorm and made continuous trips from the United Kingdom to the Alicante town,” reveals the Police.

After obtaining permission from a local court, police raided the man’s home in Benidorm. During the search, officers found two IPTV devices, a mobile phone and a laptop. It is alleged that an application opened on the laptop allowed the man to control the IPTV services that he offered on social networks and that at the time of the police intervention he offered several dozen, including some in Spain.