The Niagara Falls Police Department has identified the two people who were aboard the car that exploded on Wednesday on the Rainbow Bridge, the bridge that connects Canada and the United States: they are a couple, Kurt P. Villani and Monica Villani, both died in the accident. According to the reconstruction provided by New York state governor Kathy Hochul, the car had hit a control booth on the US side of the bridge and exploded as a result.

No type of explosive material had been found at the site and already on Wednesday evening the FBI had declared that there was no indication that it was a terrorist attack. He then turned the case over to the Niagara Falls Police Department, which handled it as a traffic crash investigation. The Department of Homeland Security verified that the two spouses had no criminal record or information relevant to the case: only later did it release their names. Both were 53 years old and from Grand Island, New York.

The incident had caused increased border security and a temporary disruption to international arrivals and departures at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, as well as the closure of other border crossings in the area. The Rainbow Bridge was reopened to traffic on Thursday evening, the other crossings already on Wednesday.