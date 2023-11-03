loading…

Police bust Chinese money laundering syndicate operating in Australia. Photo/REUTERS/Illustration

CANBERRA – Australian authorities have laid charges against seven people for their alleged involvement in a money laundering syndicate China which operates in the land of kangaroos.

According to information from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) at the end of November, this syndicate is suspected of having laundered money worth more than USD 140 million.

The charges follow a 14-month investigation by several Australian law enforcement agencies, which police called the most complex money laundering investigation in the country’s history.

Quoting from The Epardafas.com, Friday (3/11/2023), the AFP investigation focused on the group that operates the Changjiang Currency Exchange, a foreign exchange company with 12 branches throughout the country.

The Changjiang Currency Exchange has facilitated transactions exceeding USD 6 billion in the past three years, and the majority of them are legitimate transactions.

However, Australian authorities claim that the company facilitates a platform for organized crime groups to move illegally obtained funds in and out of Australia.

The syndicate is said to instruct its criminal clients on how to falsify invoices, bank statements and other business documents. The laundered funds are believed to originate from illicit activities such as cyber fraud, trafficking in illegal goods, and violent crime.

Australian authorities argue that the Changjiang Currency Exchange profits from every transaction of illicit funds, and charges higher fees to criminals compared to individuals with legitimate funds. Apart from that, the company is also suspected of evading tax obligations on legitimate remittances and other sources of income.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (AUSTRAC) has initiated regulatory action against the Changjiang Currency Exchange.