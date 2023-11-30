What is allowed and what is not allowed during the traditional milk can shooting around New Year’s Eve? It is a question that is difficult for the police to answer. “That is complicated matter,” says Johan Ekkel. He is police chief in Zwolle and also the author of the book Mut Kunn’n, a new book about the history of milk can shooting in Kampen. This tradition will be added to the UNESCO list of Intangible Heritage on Friday. Ekkel: “The simple fact that it is Intangible Heritage does not mean that there are no longer any rules.”