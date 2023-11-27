loading…

US police arrest suspect in shooting 3 Palestinian students. Photo/Al Arabiya

WASHINGTON – Police United States of America (US) arrested a suspect in the shooting of 3 young men of descent Palestine . They were shot while attending a gathering over the Thanksgiving holiday near the University of Vermont campus on Saturday night.

“Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Jason J. Eaton, 48, during a search warrant in the area of ​​the shooting in Burlington at 3:38 p.m. Sunday,” the Burlington Police Department said in a statement as quoted by Al Arabiya, Monday (27/11/2023).

Police said authorities gathered evidence while searching Eaton’s apartment in a building across from the shooting scene. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Authorities previously said the attack that injured the three men at around 6.25pm ​​last Saturday may have been a hate crime.

“Two of the men are in stable condition and the other suffered much more serious injuries,” Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said in a statement Sunday.

Police said the victims, all in their 20s, were walking on a visit to the home of one of the victim’s relatives when they were confronted by a white man carrying a gun.

“Without speaking, he fired at least four bullets from his gun and is believed to have fled,” Murad said.

“The three victims were attacked, two in the body and one in the lower extremities,” he added.

The victims were all of Palestinian descent. Two are US citizens and the third is a legal resident.