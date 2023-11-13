If Polestar has a new model in the pipeline, you will have known about it. For example, the Swedish Chinese have been teasing for about two years about the arrival of the Polestar 5, which has already shown itself during the development process, in a documentary and twice in camouflage on the Goodwood hill climb… But for the In case you didn’t yet realize what exactly the electric fastback was going to look like, they are now just leaving out the camouflage completely.

Watch out, Porsche Taycan

On its very first ‘Polestar Day’, the brand wanted to present a complete range, so the upcoming models also had to leave out their camouflage. For example, the Polestars 5 and 6 appeared on stage for the first time in production form, although those absent only received side and rear view photos. In the case of the Polestar 5, however, the last view is the most interesting view, because we see that the fastback, just like its brother Polestar 4, does not have a rear window. If you want to know what the nose of the Polestar 5 will look like, you can always look back at the Precept Concept from a few years ago on which this Polestar 5 is based.

Polestar also could not keep quiet about the technical side over the years. For example, we already know that the 5 will be available with a – hold on – 884 hp and 900 Nm strong electric drivetrain, which will also charge ultra-fast thanks to an 800 volt on-board network. In other words, the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S will have a competitor when the Polestar 5 is launched, sometime in the course of 2024.

Hurry, Tesla Roadster

The upcoming Tesla Roadster may be in a hurry again, because with a bit of luck Polestar will bring its 6 to the market sooner. This will be an electric convertible that builds on the design of the O2 concept car and which was also shown off in production-ready form for the first time at ‘Polestar Day’. Its number plate still bears the name ‘Polestar Roadster’, but make no mistake: unlike traditional roadsters, the Polestar 6 would have four seats.

We know less here on a technical level for the time being, except that the convertible is built on the same platform as the Polestar 5. So you can count on the specifications being similar, so we can expect lightning-fast acceleration in the open air. However, you will have to be patient for that, because the Polestar 6 will not go into production until 2026. Until then, we will have to make do with images of the rear.