Saturday morning at the Lamborghini World Finals in Vallelunga also hosted the Qualifying which outlined the starting grids for Race 1 and Race 2 of the World Finals dedicated to the PRO/PRO-AM categories.

In the first qualifying heat Amaury Bonduel obtained a great pole position thanks to a time of 1’32″133. The Frenchman from the BDR Competition team separated his rivals by a considerable margin.

Riccardo Ianniello, second with the Huracan of the DL Consulting team, suffered a deficit of 442 thousandths, over 4 tenths which well illustrates the situation in the first part of the qualifying dedicated to the most competitive drivers of the 2023 World Finals of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand.

Brendon Leitch, after taking the Super Trofeo title yesterday, finished in third place, just missing second place by just 46 thousandths of a second. 66 thousandths behind him we find the second driver of the DL Consulting team, the Italian Luca Segù, while the Top 5 was completed by the Frenchman from CMR, Stéphane Tribaudini.

As regards the PRO-AM class, Jonathan ‘Johnny’ Cecotto took pole position with a time of 1’32″932, 8 tenths behind Bonduel’s time but by far the best in his category. Emanuele Zonzini (Iron Lynx) came in second place, 2 tenths behind Cecotto, while third was Jim Pla (Villorba Corse).

In the second heat of the Qualifying dedicated to the Finali Mondiali Lamborghini PRO/PRO-AM, the reference time in PRO-AM went to Frederik Schandorff. The Target Racing team driver was excellent in setting a 1’32″715 with which he put the first Italian in the standings, Loris Spinelli, behind him.

The Italian from VSR missed pole by just 24 thousandths, but qualifying proved to be very tight due to the small gaps between the top three. Behind Schandorff and Spinelli was Amaury Bonduel (BDR Competition and on pole for the PRO category), 53 thousandths slower than the Target Racing Dane. In short, the first three are contained in just 5 cents.

Fourth position for the Russian Egor Orudzhev. The former single-seater driver (he raced, among others, in Formula Renault Alps and Formula Renault V8 3.5) was 3 tenths behind the poleman in Race 2 but preceded Largim Ali (Target Racing) by just under a tenth. Loris Cabirou (CMR) is sixth ahead of Brendon Leitch and Artem Petrov.

Federico Scionti (DL Consulting) and Karol Basz (Micanek Motorsport ACCR) completed the Top 10, keeping out Daan Arrow, Riccardo Ianniello, Chris van der Drift and Edoardo Liberati.