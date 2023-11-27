A new government led by outgoing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, from the conservative Law and Justice party, was sworn in on Monday in Poland. In all likelihood the new government will not last more than 14 days, within which it will have to be confirmed with a vote of confidence by parliament, where Law and Justice is the party with the largest number of seats but does not have an absolute majority. At that point the opposition coalition that obtained the majority in the October 15 elections could choose its own candidate for prime minister.

With 191 seats out of 460, Law and Justice cannot count on a sufficient number of votes to obtain confidence. In contrast, the opposition coalition now controls 248 seats in the new parliament. Several analysts and opposition politicians suspect that President Andrzej Duda – a former law and justice parliamentarian who in recent years has often shown himself still very close to the party – has nevertheless asked Morawiecki to form a government destined to fall in order to postpone the moment in which the opposition will be able to form their own government and, in the meantime, allow it to appoint people close to Law and Justice in extra-governmental roles of responsibility, subtracting the appointments from the coalition that won the elections. In the last week, for example, Morawiecki has appointed people close to him to lead the national financial supervisory authority.

Duda explained his choice by saying that he had “respected the tradition of appointing a government formed by a candidate chosen by the party that won the parliamentary elections”. Law and Justice is still the first party in Poland by number of votes, but compared to 2019 the percentage has decreased. In the parliamentary elections of 15 October it obtained 35.4 percent of the votes, which are not enough to form a majority in parliament, not even in coalition with the other far-right party, Konfederacja, which obtained a disappointing result compared to the surveys. No other party appears to be willing to support their government in parliament. The coalition of opposition parties, on the other hand, has 248 seats, with a good margin on the 231 needed for a majority, and would therefore have the votes to confirm confidence in its own government: the most likely candidate for prime minister is Donald Tusk, former prime minister since 2007 to 2014.

Morawiecki himself said that he is looking for partners to govern with and that he is willing to implement some policies dear to the opposition if they were to support him, but that the possibility of doing so is “10 percent, or even less”. The opposition coalition, which is however rather heterogeneous in terms of political positions, is in fact mainly united by the opposition to the outgoing government, and made up of parties that hold it responsible for having eroded the freedom of the media and the judicial system, the rights of women and minorities, as well as having allowed large-scale corruption. They also share a pro-European orientation that is very far from the positions of Law and Justice on the European Union, which is still a very sensitive issue in Poland.

The new government plans to appoint many technical experts as ministers and the largest number of female ministers since Law and Justice came to power in 2015. Many of the Law and Justice politicians who have held ministerial roles over the past eight years are not states included: the most accredited hypothesis, also cited by various newspapers including the Associated Press, is that they did not want to be associated with a government destined to fail. Duda instead praised the choice to appoint various technical ministers, who “until now were known as experts, working on the second line”.

The opposition strongly criticized Duda’s decision: Marcin Kierwinski, a parliamentarian from the liberal Civic Coalition (KO) group, said in an interview that there has been a lot of talk in Poland that “we all know it’s a big farce” and “a race against time.” Leszek Miller, who was Prime Minister of Poland from 2001 to 2004 and is now a member of the European Parliament, compared the duration of Morawiecki’s government to the life expectancy of a fly: «Morawiecki’s government will not even have time to turn into a pupa, rather than lay eggs”.