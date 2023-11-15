Pokémon UNITE continues to update its catalog of playable characters, so it has now just been confirmed that 3 other well-known faces will reach free-to-play in the remainder of 2023.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



As you may remember, the game developers recently added Mimikyu to the Pokémon UNITE cast. However, it is time to find out what awaits all coaches in the coming weeks.

Due to this, Pokémon UNITE users will only have to wait a little longer to use the abilities of Gyarados, Metagross and Meowscarada, since it has just been announced that they are the ones chosen to increase the catalog.

Here you can see it:

These are the Pokémon that will be added to the game

As you could see, Gyarados is just about to reach the MOBA and could become an interesting option for all users of the free title, who can also decide on Metagross or Meowscarada.

It is worth mentioning that it is not yet known when the Pokémon will arrive in the free game, although everything indicates that it will be sometime in November or December and users will not have to wait long for them. We will continue to wait to inform you of any news.

Pokémon UNITE is available for free on Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android mobile devices.

What other Pokémon would you like in the game? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente