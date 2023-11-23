Pokémon Unite He usually surprises his community from time to time. Meowscara seems to be the following great addition that would reach the title in the coming weeks. Specifically, the day it was reported that the Pokémon would arrive in the game is the December 7, 2023.

Serebii Update: Pokémon UNITE is to add Meowscarada as a playable character on December 7th 2023 https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/Es6oSWcvQq — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 23, 2023

Although we already know that this Pokémon would arrive by the end of the first week of December, it seems that details regarding its gameplay are yet to be released. As soon as there is new information we will update the news to know the skills and movements it will have. Meowscara looking ahead to the next few days in Pokémon Unite.

We recommend that you see our article on all the current Codes in the game.

Via