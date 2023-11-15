Pokémon Unite has become one of the games with most anticipated changes for the end of the year by the community and fans of the Pokémon franchise. The number of Pokémon that we have available in the title is not small.

But today we have already known what the new “signings” of Pokémon Unite will be for close this year 2023, and the names of these Pokémon will leave you more than satisfied. Below we leave you the brief list of what awaits us these months:

Gyarados

Metagross

Meowscara

In addition, some interesting images have also been shared with us about what some of these Pokémon will look like in the game:

Without a doubt it seems that fans of the game are in luck, since many of the leaks that were shared on networks have turned out to be true. If in addition any of the 3 new Pokémon that arrive to sweep these last two months of the year, is among your favorites, an additional reason for you to enjoy this great addition.

Remember to visit our Pokémon Unite codes.

Source 1; Source 2