It seems that more news related to Pokémon Unite has been offered today. This is news about its recently confirmed content for the MOBA.

Pokémon Unite

In this case, two new Holooutfits have been offered. The first is that of Blaziken in punk style that costs 1050 gems and has a unique animation for movement. Also, another sailor style is available for Eldegosss for only 400 gems.

Here you have them:

You have the full Pokémon Unite patch notes offered by Pokéxperto.

What do you think?

