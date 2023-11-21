A leak reveals that Pokémon UNITE is going to receive the most beloved legendary of Scarlet and Purple. Miraidon goes from Paldea to Aeos.

He MOBA of Pokémon It continues to grow in content with each passing week. After its second anniversary, Pokémon UNITE faces a new season in which many surprises are planned, among them, the arrival of a very special character. A leak has revealed that Pokémon Unite will receive Miraidonhe Legendary Pokémon favorite of Scarlet and Purple.

As discovered by the user ElChicoEevee after intense work data miningthe game files have been updated with a very clear line of code: “Miraidon arrives at Aeos Island!”. It seems that this is a line that will be used in a message for an upcoming event.

There is no official announcement yet, but it is suspected that Miraidon’s arrival date to Pokémon Unite will be around February 25, 2024, since this is when a special event will be held in the game framed within the Dragon Battle Event that Pokémon will celebrate. Date that, furthermore, is suspiciously close to the Pokémon Day.

We’ll see how long it takes TiMi y The Pokémon Company to make the official announcement, but it is a matter of time. Are you looking forward to playing with Paldea’s favorite legendary and Pokémon Scarlet and Purple in Unite? If you also want to have a preview of skins and other new features that will come to the MOBA, you can take a look at the video below:

