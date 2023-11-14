It seems that more news related to Pokémon Unite has been offered today. This is news about its recently confirmed content for the MOBA.

Pokémon Unite

In this case, the Pokémon list has been published improved and worsened with the latest update. Is patch 1.12.1.6 and this is what has affected:

Improvement a Venusaur, Glaceon, Chandelure, Blastoise, Charizard, Mimikyu, Talonflame, Clefable

Gets worse a Slowbro, Mewtwo X, Zacian, Eldegoss

You have the full Pokémon Unite patch notes offered by Pokéxperto.

Don’t hesitate to also review all the Unite Gift Codes (2023). What do you think? You can also take a look at our complete coverage of the game, including news and guides about it, with great detail about it.

Via.