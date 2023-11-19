In recent weeks we have been receiving a lot of information about the future in Pokémon Unite and it is not leaving great news in general.

According to data mining, everything would indicate the appearance of new Legendary Pokémon within Pokémon Unite, which is great news for players. The Tweet in question is from the account ElChicoEevee and it is the following:

well this confirms miraidon is coming to the game pic.twitter.com/b522Xomvsl — Eevee (@ElChicoEevee) November 17, 2023

As you can see it would be Miraidon, it would be the fourth legendary Pokémon. This new revelation opens a debate about the Pokémon itself, since we have already seen that other legendary Pokémon are terribly strong within Unite.

Well, everything indicates that the use of certain Pokémon is going to be restricted, in order to balance the game. We still don’t know if Miraidon will be part of those limitations, but it is most likely.

We still don’t know anything about it, nor how Miraidon will fit into the game, so we will be attentive to all the news. But the truth is that it is fabulous that this Pokémon joins the Pokémon Unite roster, many players were already demanding it.

