Pokémon UNITE continues to be a good proposal for all MOBA lovers on Nintendo Switch and mobile phones. Now, those responsible for free-to-play have just confirmed the next character that will be available.

As you surely remember, the game developers recently added Mimikyu to the Pokémon UNITE cast and there are already rumors of other Pokémon that would arrive in the remainder of 2023.

However, the title developers have just made it official that the next playable character will be Meowscarada, who will debut in the first week of December to increase your team’s chances.

As you could see, Meowscarada is just about to reach the MOBA and could become an interesting option for all users of the free title, so they will only have to pay attention to next December 7 to receive it.

It is worth mentioning that some rumors claim that the next Pokémon to arrive in the game are Gyarados and Metagross, so we will be attentive to inform you of any news in this regard.

What is Pokémon UNITE?

We remind you that this title from the Pokémon franchise is a free-to-play with cross-play between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, which offers real-time battles between 2 teams of 5 players each.

Pokémon UNITE is available for free on Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices. You can find more information about delivery at this link.

What other Pokémon would you like in the game? Tell us in the comments.

