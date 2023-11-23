More news related to Pokémon Unite has been offered today. This is news about its recently confirmed content for the MOBA.

Pokémon Unite

In this case, two new To be holoatuendos. The first is a dark suit for Duraludon which costs 1400 gems as part of a special package and has a unique animation for movement. We also have another red for Trevenant and costs 550 gems to purchase as part of a special package.

You can see them below:

You have the full Pokémon Unite patch notes offered by Pokéxperto.

