From Reddit we receive an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is effectively Pokémon. Specifically, we are talking about a fan-art inspired by a fused form between two really different Pokémon.

It is not the first time that ideas or fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms or fusions are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic concept in this case. In the post below, we can see how a fan under the name of rc1246 has created a spectacular and at the same time terrifying fan-art that imagines a combined form between Ditto, the well-known Normal-type Pokémon belonging to the 1st generation and Steelix , the 2nd generation Steel and Ground-type Snake Pokémon. Without a doubt, the result is surprising. You can see the full post and all the images in this link.

In the image you can see the Pokémon with the combined appearance of both. It is certainly curious considering that they are inspired by totally different concepts. Here you can see the full video:

(OC) Ditto but as a Steelix

byu/rc1246 inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that a different design or a different idea than the one shown could have turned out better? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

