Wonderful news for Pokémon fans! In this case, these are new products from The Wand Company, the popular replica company.

In the post below, we can learn that The Pokémon Company has recently announced the arrival of a new realistic Poké Ball model to the Pokémon Center in the United States. It’s about the Luxury Ballwhich can now be reserved for 120$ from The Wand Company.

