We are indeed talking about Sword and Shield. It seems that a fan has gone viral by showing his almost tedious hunting for shiny Pokémon. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Shiny Pokémon are treated in different ways than usual based on having a different color palette than their common form., with really low probabilities of appearance. Although their abilities in combat are exactly the same as those of their common forms, they are highly appreciated by players taking into account their rarity, and hunting for shiny Pokémon is carried out, as is the case in this case, among other methods of doing so. more diverse to get one of them.

In the post that we leave you below you can see how the user Lizred18 shows his hunt for a Shiny Feebas in Pokémon Sword and Shieldthis is really complicated considering that The chance of a shiny Feebas appearing is much lower than other Pokémon on that route.. It should be noted that in his search he managed to find 135 Shiny Magikarp and 82 Shiny Chewtle in more than 1,383 days of hunting. It is certainly surprising.

You can see the full post along with all the images shared in this link. Here you can see it:

After 1,383 days of hunting for a Shiny Feedbas… it finally happened.

The journey is finally over, I can’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/t8ZH2hiUCH — REVERSAL (@REVERSALx7) September 12, 2023

What do you think? What was your most surprising encounter with a shiny Pokémon? We read you in the comments.

