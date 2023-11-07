From Reddit we receive an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is effectively Pokémon. Specifically, we are talking about a fan-art inspired by a fused form between three really different Pokémon.

It is not the first time that ideas or fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms or fusions are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic concept in this case. In the post below, we can see how a fan under the name Porygon_Flygon has created a spectacular and at the same time terrifying fan-art that imagines a combined form between Dialga, Palkia and Giratina, the Dragon-type legendaries belonging to the fourth generation, as if it were a paradoxical form of the future. Without a doubt, the result is surprising. You can see the full post and all the images in this link.

In the image you can see the Pokémon with the combined appearance of both. It is certainly curious considering that it is a fusion of 3 different legendary Pokémon. Here you can see the full video:

Future paradox idea: False Deity

What do you think? Do you think that a different design or a different idea than the one shown could have turned out better? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

