We once again receive a curious fan-art related to Pokémon. If you are fans of Dragon-type Pokémon, you will especially like it. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Sprigatito is a Grass-type Pokémon introduced in Generation 9. This is the initial form of Floragato and Meowscarada, who share the Grass type with this one in addition to the Sinister in the case of the last of them. All of them are outstanding Pokémon since they make up the evolutionary line of Grass-type starters of this generation. In this case, Reddit user NebulaRobo has shown what a spectacular mecha form inspired by Flygon’s future could look like.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style have been shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the animation you can see Sprigatito with a completely different design, this one being Green and with a metallic appearance. He also features other details such as a different eye design among other additions.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Sprigatito, Floragato and Meowscarada as pilot and mechs (By me)

byu/NebulaRobo inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think another design could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

Via.