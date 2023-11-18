As you know, we have shared several regional shapes designed by Pokémon artists on the web. Today we bring you two more, this time focused on two well-known Fighting-type Pokémon. You already know that you have all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the web.

Machamp is a Fighting-type Pokémon introduced in the 1st generation, and Heracross has the same type along with the Bug, but belonging to the 2nd generation. In this case, Reddit user JJonnie hhas shown what spectacular shapes could look like, different from the usual ones inspired by regional shapes, the variants that are present in the different regions starting from Alola.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by regional forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see both Pokémon having different types, with Machamp being the Rock and Fighting type and Heracross being the Steel and Bug type.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

I drew rock type Machamp and Steel type Heracross

byu/JJonnie inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

Via.