As you know, we have shared several regional shapes designed by Pokémon artists on the web. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Gyarados. You already know that you have all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the web.

Gyarados is a Water and Flying type Pokémon introduced in the 1st generation.. Its pre-evolution is Magikarp, one of the most iconic Pokémon of this generation and of the franchise in general. In this case, Reddit user JJonnie hhas shown what a spectacular different shape could look like than the usual one inspired by a regional shape, the variants that are present in the different regions starting from Alola.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by regional forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Gyarados with a different look and concept inspired by a storm cloud. This would have the Electric type, having numerous rays in its body.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

I drew an Electric type Gyarados

byu/JJonnie inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

Via.