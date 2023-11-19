We have good news for all Pokémon fans, as a new song inspired by Pokémon Scarlet & Violet was released this week to celebrate its first anniversary.

The games were released on November 18, 2022

As you surely remember, a few weeks ago fans of the saga were able to listen to different Pokémon songs on the occasion of Pokémon Music Collective, where some were released with artists such as Ed Sheeran, a K-Pop group, singer Michael Kaneko and more.

Now, a new collaboration from The Pokémon Company has been shared to showcase the song Biri-Biri, performed by the musical duo YOASOBI, so we invite you to listen to it below.

Here we leave it in English (and here in Japanese):

As you could see, Pokémon fans can enjoy one more musical theme that will undoubtedly become one of their favorites as it is based on their latest main installments for Nintendo Switch.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the aforementioned games, the theme also used what was seen in the short novel titled “After the Rain With You”, released last November 10 and focused on Mencía, champion of the Paldea region.

We remind you that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch and from time to time shares Mystery Gifts that you can redeem for free to increase your equipment and items.

What do you think of this Pokémon song? Tell us in the comments.

