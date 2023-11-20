As you know, we have shared several regional shapes designed by Pokémon artists on the web. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Mahop. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Machop is a Fighting-type Pokémon introduced in the 1st generation. Their evolutions are Machoke and Machamp, and they are all species that have the same types. In this case, Reddit user primaljort hhas shown what spectacular shapes could look like, different from the usual ones inspired by regional shapes, the variants that are present in the different regions starting from Alola.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by regional forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Machop and the two subsequent evolutions of him with a different appearance and a different combination of types, adding the Sinister type to it.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

(OC) Machop, Machoke and Machamp regional forms!

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

