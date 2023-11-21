One of the most important franchises in the world of entertainment is Pokémon, which continues to offer television series, movies, toys and video games every year. If you are worried that at some point it will stop being active, we have good news for you from its director of operations.

As you surely know, the franchise has maintained tremendous popularity since its beginnings in the mid-90s, when we were able to meet its first generation and go crazy with characters like Pikachu, Charmander, Eevee and company.

Pokémon will be around for a long time

Now, and given the community’s doubts about how long the saga will be available, The Pokémon Company’s director of operations, Takato Utsunomiya, revealed that the mission is for it to last for centuries.

It was in a recent interview with The Guardian, in which Utsunomiya stated that he spends “all day, every day thinking about Pokémon” and works to ensure that the brand has great longevity.

These are his words:

“My job? I spend all day thinking about Pokémon. Our goal is to keep Pokémon alive for hundreds of years, making sure it survives well beyond our lifetime.”

This statement from the Japanese is not so surprising if we consider that the franchise has remained relevant and successful for almost 30 years. Is the popularity of Pokémon enough to reach the aforementioned goal? Only time will tell, although it is clear that he still has a lot to offer.

On the other hand, Utsunomiya took advantage of the same interview to vaguely address some setbacks that Pokémon has had in recent years, such as the technical problems that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet had at the beginning:

“Regardless of whether we respond publicly, we always pay close attention to the comments and conversations taking place in communities. There are certain aspects in which we cannot always be 100% aligned with what the fans ask for and what we want to offer. But we do this with the desire to keep Pokémon going for a long time, and I think fans and players are aligned with us in that regard.”

We just have to wait to find out what’s next in the franchise and we will be attentive to share any news about it with you. In the meantime, we invite you to read other news related to Pokémon at this link.

What do you think of the words of the Pokémon director? Tell us in the comments.

