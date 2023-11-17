Pokémon TCG is one of the most important physical games in the Nintendo universe, and over the years is attracting more players and fans as well as interested parties for the Pokémon card game. But not everything could be a good thing.

Since Pokémon TCG has a wide variety of cards. Some of these letters They are worth a lot of money and have managed to go down in history as some of the rarest and most valuable on the market. While others are condemned to eternal oblivion and to never be played in games.

Thought you guys may love (hate) this Charmander encrusted to my friend’s basement floor.

byu/JohnStamos_ inPokemonTCG

So its value is practically zero. Such is the case of what a Pokémon TCG fan has shared with the community. And a letter from Charmander has been completely fossilized on the basement floor of a friend’s house.

Condemned to spend her eternity there among darkness, dust and absolute oblivion. An unfortunate fate for a card that represents one of the Pokémon most loved by the community.

