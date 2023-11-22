Pokémon TCG has one of the most loyal and “tough” communities from the Pokémon universe. By this we mean that we have many collectors and people who are so passionate that they often let this passion become an obsession.

And when that happens, we have cases like the one we are going to talk to you about today. A from the Pokémon TCG has shared an image of the interior of his car on Reddit, and many are doubting that it is real and not just made for the photo and that’s it.

Wasn’t a believer in car pulls but now I am. What a hit!!

The truth is that the image in the post says it all. There is hardly any place to sit or the pedal area of ​​the vehicle. is completely covered in packs of Pokémon cards. A situation that seems almost comical and that many have said is made to “upload photos to networks” and nothing more.

While others think that this from the Pokémon TCG really present the car in these conditions in your daily life. What do you think? Having the car in that state could lead to a safety problem for yourself and other drivers on public roads. You have to put a limit on everything.

