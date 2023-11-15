Pokémon TCG has carried out an experiment that can trigger a whole wave of fandom that spread the name of the game even further to different parts of the world. This has been the case of Pokémon TCG Poké Post. We explain below what this project is about.

It turns out that a promotional image of Poké Post has been shared. This is neither more nor less than a Pokémon TCG promotion which literally consists of creating a Pokémon post office. This office will be real (we leave you the image below) and will be located in capitals and important cities of countries such as:

United Kingdom France Germany

In these offices, Pokémon TCG fans will be able to obtain all kinds of promotional cards for the game, and not only that, they will alsoand you can send different ones to friends by email. Without a doubt an addition that has caught Pokémon card fans by surprise, and that seems to seek expansion and greater depth in the experience of being part of the Pokémon TCG community.

