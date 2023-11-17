The most recent expansion of Pokémon Trading Card Game (Pokémon TCG), Scarlet & Violet—Paradox Rift Expansion, debuted earlier this month, but The Pokémon Company has just announced a new set that will mark the return of the Pokémon shiny.

We say this because today it was announced that the next expansion of Pokemon TCG it will be Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates (Scarlet and Purple-Fates of Paldea). As its name indicates, it will be inspired by Hidden Fates (Hidden Destinations) y Shining Fates (Brilliant Destinations), which were characterized by showing shiny Pokémon from the current Pokémon generation.

On this occasion, clearly the main protagonists will be the Pokémon that debuted in Paldea or that can be found in this region.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

How many Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates products will there be?

The Pokémon Company usually releases Pokémon TCG expansions every 2 or 2.5 months, and the next one will not deviate from the trend, as it will be available from January 26, 2024. However, it will offer different products and some of them will arrive a few weeks later.

According to the details, the expansion will offer more than 240 cardsincluding 11 Pokémon ex variocolor7 Pokémon ex y 3 Pokémon ex Teracristal3 rarity cards Rare Illustration con Pokémon variocolor8 rarity cards Rare Special Illustration con Pokémon ex variocolor o letters from Supporter y 6 Pokémon ex of rarity Hyper Rare.

Pokémon TCG Products: Paldean Fates

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Product List with Release Date

Elite Trainer Box — January 26, 2024

Pokémon Center Exclusive Elite Trainer Box (US, Canada, UK) — late January 2024

Collection with special sticker — January 26, 2024

Minicans — February 9, 2024

Cans — February 9, 2024

Premium Collection — February 9, 2024

Booster Pack Bundles — February 23, 2024

In case you missed it: The Pokémon Company parodied American Psycho to promote the Pokémon TCG.

Are you interested in any products from the new Pokémon TCG expansion? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to the Pokémon TCG by visiting this page.

Related video: Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News