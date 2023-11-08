Pokémon TCG has become in recent years a game that has helped the community of Pokémon fans connect even more with each other. Furthermore, from time to time some new cards and additions arrive to the game, in some cases creating a certain debate.

Wiglett’s new letter has generated some ridicule and debate among the fan community, which considers that the design of this Pokémon in Pokémon TCG corresponds to a “mockery” on the part of the developers. Both for the design and for its main ability.

They’re just trolling us at this point, right?

byu/supcoco inPokemonTCG

The image design really doesn’t help much, and its “Vibration” ability leaves things still more predisposed to those with bad thoughts and to unleash a real wave of ridicule, comments and laughter among the community. In fact, the original publication on Reddit has gone viral, generating some of the funniest and most interesting comments to read.

Because you don’t have to be a lynx to see what this Pokémon TCG card design for Wigglet hides a very clear mockery on the part of the designers. It seems that they have found in the “phallic” a reason to bring out the most daring side of the fans.

