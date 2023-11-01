From Reddit we receive an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon. Specifically, we are talking about a fan-art inspired by a fused form between two really different Pokémon. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

It is not the first time that ideas or fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms or fusions are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic concept in this case. In the post below, we can see how a fan under the name of rc1246 has created a spectacular and at the same time terrifying fan-art that imagines a combined form between Charizard, the well-known Fire and Flying type Pokémon belonging to the 1st generation and Alolan Marowak, the regional form of the 1st generation Ground-type Pokémon. Without a doubt, the result is surprising. You can see the full post and all the images in this link.

In the image you can see the Pokémon with the combined appearance of both. It is certainly curious considering that they are inspired by totally different concepts. Here you can see the full video:

Fusion Charizard and Alolan Marowak Pokemon Fakemon

What do you think? Do you think that a different design or a different idea than the one shown could have turned out better? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

