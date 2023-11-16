Well, it seems that we have news, officially detailed today. We’re talking about Pokémon Sleep! The first real gameplay and numerous details have already been shared. Later the beta of the game began to be launched and now it seems that the app has confirmed news.

The game has received an update with new content. It is version 1.0.13, which includes the following:

New features:

Getting candy with Linking Cord: Players can now receive five candies from a random evolveable Pokémon by using a Linking Cord from the bag.

Bonus research candy from friends: Changes have been made so that receiving research data from friends will occasionally result in two sweets instead of one, with a higher chance of being closer to friends.

New sounds and alarms: Relaxing sounds and downloadable alarms are added from the sleep tracking screen.

Sleep EXP Bonus Gauge: If a Pokémon has reached its maximum level, the additional EXP gained through sleep research will accumulate into a gauge. Upon reaching a certain amount, you will receive a prize, such as Handy Candy S.

Game content:

Store Notifications: Notification flags will be displayed on the home store icon and in the general store whenever new packages are added.

Snorlax Feeding: The ability for Snorlax to choose the same type of food repeatedly will be adjusted.

Shiny Pokémon Evolution: Now, if a researcher evolves a shiny Pokémon, it will be considered discovered in the Sleep Style Dex.

Bug Fixes (Android Specific):

Screen brightness after sleep tracking: Fixed an issue on Android devices where the screen brightness would return to its previous setting after sleep tracking, even if it had been adjusted after sleep tracking.

Other general fixes:

Visual errors: Fixed bugs such as incorrect display of closeness in the Research Community and issues with text such as Pokémon nicknames and quantity.

Don't forget that this app that has shiny Pokémon and the list of all the Pokémon included, as well as a compilation with all the details of the game, and that it had already been launched in its complete edition in Spain.

