Well, it seems that we have news, officially detailed today. We’re talking about Pokémon Sleep! The first real gameplay and numerous details have already been shared. Later the beta of the game began to be launched and now it seems that the app has confirmed news.

The game has confirmed its next Day of the Sleepers event, and here are the details:

This event will take place from November 26 to 28 and will contain the usual bonuses of increased sleep power, additional sleep points, and increased sleep experience on days, but there is a new change. Starting with this event, the drowsy power multiplier will change depending on the day the Full Moon falls: Monday: ×4 Tuesday: ×3 Wednesday: ×2.5 Other days: ×2

Don’t forget that this app that has shiny Pokémon and the list of all the Pokémon included, as well as a compilation with all the details of the game, and that it had already been launched in its complete edition in Spain.

