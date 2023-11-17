Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players keep exploring each area of ​​Paldea to discover all its secrets 100%. Because of this, those responsible for the games want to help them with a new mysterious gift.

A new Pokémon is ready for you

As you surely remember, these Pokémon installments were released in November 2022 and became a success for the saga, so they still have a large active community across their map.

Thanks to this, Game Freak wants to pamper all trainers with the games and is taking the opportunity to offer a new companion that will surely help in each one’s adventure and battles.

This time, the code will give you a competitive Dragapult, which is based on the Dragapult used by player Alex Gomez Berna to win the NAIC last June.

All you have to do is go to your console, access Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and redeem the code LA1CPHANT0M4CE in the Mystery Gift section (open the game menu, go to Poképortal, then Mystery Gift and select Get with code/password) to claim your gift.

It is worth mentioning that you will have the opportunity to redeem this code from today, November 17, until the next 20 of the same month, so you have very few days to receive the Pokémon.

We remind you that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can find more news related to the franchise at this link.

Do you plan to redeem this gift in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Tell us in the comments.

