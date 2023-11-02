There has been a lot of talk, for better or for worse, about the brand new games Pokémon, that is, the Scarlet and Violet couple. As is now becoming a practice for the series, these chapters are also enriched by DLC.

Specifically, they are ben 2 i DLC of this couple: The Turquoise Mask and The Indigo Disc. Now that The Turquoise Mask has landed on the market, fans have been wondering how long they would have to wait to get their hands on the second add-on: well, the wait is over.

Via a tweet on its official channels (and strangely not a trailer) The Pokémon Company has revealed the release date of its latest DLC for the couple set in the Hisui region.

The Indigo Disc is coming on December 14, 2023: the DLC is therefore preparing to be the icing on the cake of a rather particular year for the franchise.

Despite the publication of the Turquoise Mask DLC and the Detective Pikachu spin-off, there are many complaints from players, who ask Gamefreak a smaller quantity of titles but of greater quality.

Could things change for the better with the publication of the new additional content? We’ll find out in just over a month.