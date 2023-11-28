After this Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Tournament, We have been able to witness the combination and the steps that a Pokémon Paradox/Paradox has followed to become the indispensable hero of the tournament. To kick off the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Latin American International Championship, we are seeing how a specific Pokémon is getting an incredible leading role. Before getting into the matter, comment that this tournament takes place between the days November 17 and 19, 2023.

Below we will give you the details about this special tournament and what awaits us with the Paradox/Paradox form of a specific Pokémon. Specifically we have to look at what happened in a tournament at LAIC. A Pokémon player has inspired others for this.

Brumaluna and its use in LAIC in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

As we can see in the video that was shared a few days ago, it was shared how to use Bramaluna/ Roaring Moon in Tera form. With the “performance” offered by this professional from the world of Pokémon, it didn’t take long for some to imitate him.

What is a Paradox Pokémon and the use that has been given to Brumaluna

Making it clear that this Pokémon is very useful and versatile in combat. It should be remembered that the Pokémon Paradox as Bramaluna In their Tera version, they look very similar to the primitive or futuristic versions of their corresponding Pokémon.

In fact, one of the characteristics that boosted Bramaluna in this tournament Apart from its offensive capacity, it was its control of the opposing team, using it as a support Pokémon that adapted to the composition of the squad.

